Colliers Secur. Comments on Castlight Health, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) – Stock analysts at Colliers Secur. boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Castlight Health in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. Colliers Secur. analyst G. Mannheimer now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Castlight Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

CSLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Castlight Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.19.

CSLT stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. The company has a market cap of $143.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.63. Castlight Health has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.63.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 49.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Castlight Health by 235.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 59,235 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Castlight Health during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Castlight Health during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Castlight Health by 89.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 159,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 23,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $28,450.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 441,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,375.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 32,237 shares of company stock worth $38,018 in the last ninety days. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

