Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CMCO opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $819.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.2% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 67.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

