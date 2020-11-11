Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $203.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 68.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

