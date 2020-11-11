Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) VP George J. Getman Sells 5,579 Shares

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) VP George J. Getman sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $363,081.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.81.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBU shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 7.5% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 143.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

