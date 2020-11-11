Comparing TIM (TIMB) & Its Competitors

TIM (NYSE: TIMB) is one of 92 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare TIM to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get TIM alerts:

TIM has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM’s rivals have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TIM and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $4.22 billion $917.85 million 11.61 TIM Competitors $14.91 billion $724.82 million 24.42

TIM’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than TIM. TIM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TIM and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 0 0 0 N/A TIM Competitors 1173 3031 2783 162 2.27

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 37.33%. Given TIM’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TIM has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 10.51% 8.28% 4.67% TIM Competitors -64.55% -0.27% 0.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. TIM pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 55.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

About TIM

TIM S.A. provides local fixed switched telephony and multimedia communication services in national long distance and international long distance modalities. It also offers personal mobile service. TIM S.A. was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM S.A. on September 06, 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. operates as a subsidiary of TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.