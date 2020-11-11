Comtrex Systems (OTCMKTS:COMX) versus Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Head to Head Survey

Comtrex Systems (OTCMKTS:COMX) and Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Comtrex Systems and Godaddy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtrex Systems N/A N/A N/A Godaddy -15.67% 59.23% 3.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Comtrex Systems and Godaddy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtrex Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Godaddy 0 0 12 1 3.08

Godaddy has a consensus target price of $93.79, indicating a potential upside of 33.64%. Given Godaddy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Godaddy is more favorable than Comtrex Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Godaddy shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Comtrex Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Godaddy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Comtrex Systems and Godaddy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtrex Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Godaddy $2.99 billion 3.94 $137.00 million $0.82 85.59

Godaddy has higher revenue and earnings than Comtrex Systems.

Summary

Godaddy beats Comtrex Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comtrex Systems

COMTREX SYSTEMS designs, develops, assembles and markets computer software and electronic terminals which provide target retailers with transaction processing, in-store controls and management information. Their principal products are various software programs, point-of-sale terminals, printers, computers and peripheral devices which they integrate to provide complete systems to restaurants, both table service and quick service.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc. designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security. It also offers presence products, such as GoCentral, an online tool that enables customers to build Websites and online stores; a range of marketing tools designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers, as well as search engine optimization that helps customers get their Websites found on search sites; and social media management services. In addition, the company offers business application products, such as Microsoft Office 365, email accounts, email marketing, and telephony services. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

