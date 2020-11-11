Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) Position Raised by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,157 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 53.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CXO has been the subject of several research reports. US Capital Advisors lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lowered Concho Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

CXO stock opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27. Concho Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 294.71%. Equities analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

