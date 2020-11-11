Conformis, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conformis in a report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.39). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 202.05% and a negative net margin of 32.11%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Conformis in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.94.

Shares of CFMS opened at $0.67 on Monday. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Conformis by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Conformis by 5,781.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 135,231 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Conformis by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Conformis by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 36,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 64,065 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $41,642.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,387,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,595.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

