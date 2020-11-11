Connect Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $44.00 (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. Connect Coin has a market cap of $38,881.40 and $44.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connect Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Coineal. Over the last seven days, Connect Coin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $279.44 or 0.01793704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00083253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00180199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00028499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.02 or 0.01014318 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin. The official website for Connect Coin is connectingcoin.io.

Connect Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connect Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connect Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

