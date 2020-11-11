Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. FMR LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,171,000 after acquiring an additional 279,854 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9,586.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,112,000 after acquiring an additional 249,534 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 586.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 270,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after purchasing an additional 230,956 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,330,000 after purchasing an additional 117,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Constellation Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

NYSE STZ opened at $200.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $208.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

