Contrasting Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) & Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) and Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Benchmark Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Key Tronic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Benchmark Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Key Tronic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Benchmark Electronics has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Tronic has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Benchmark Electronics and Key Tronic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benchmark Electronics $2.27 billion 0.38 $23.42 million $1.32 17.83 Key Tronic $449.48 million 0.18 $4.76 million $0.44 17.07

Benchmark Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Key Tronic. Key Tronic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benchmark Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Benchmark Electronics and Key Tronic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benchmark Electronics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Key Tronic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Benchmark Electronics currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.95%. Given Benchmark Electronics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Benchmark Electronics is more favorable than Key Tronic.

Profitability

This table compares Benchmark Electronics and Key Tronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benchmark Electronics -0.03% 3.28% 1.85% Key Tronic 1.05% 4.28% 1.70%

Summary

Benchmark Electronics beats Key Tronic on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services. It also provides electronics manufacturing and testing services, such as printed circuit board assembly and test solutions, assembly of subsystems, circuitry and functionality testing of printed assemblies, environmental and stress testing, and component reliability testing; component engineering services; manufacturing defect analysis, in-circuit testing, functional testing, life cycle testing services, and environmental stress tests of assemblies of boards or systems; and failure analysis. In addition, the company offers precision machining and electromechanical assembly services; and subsystem and system integration services, including assembly, configuration, and testing services for various industries. Further, it provides value-added support systems; supply chain management solutions; direct order fulfillment; and aftermarket non-warranty services, including repair, replacement, refurbishment, remanufacturing, exchange, systems upgrade, and spare parts manufacturing throughout a product's life cycle. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical technologies, complex industrials, test and instrumentation, telecommunications, and high-end computing industries. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. sells its products primarily through direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Electronics, Inc. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co., provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services. The company also manufactures and sells keyboards and other input devices. It markets its products and services primarily through field sales people and distributors. Key Tronic Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington.

