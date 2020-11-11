Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1853 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $11.84.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

