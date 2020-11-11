Creative Realities (CREX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 73.60% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%.

CREX stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06. Creative Realities has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

