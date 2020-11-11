Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Stake Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CS. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 194,685 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Credit Suisse Group to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Credit Suisse Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

