Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Raised to $0.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $0.45 to $0.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

CWEGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a sell rating and set a $0.30 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Crew Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $0.25 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.43.

CWEGF stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

