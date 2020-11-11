CRH Medical (CRHM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million.

CRHM opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. CRH Medical has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21.

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

