Critical Comparison: Vydrotech (OTCMKTS:VYDR) & The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SPAR)

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SPAR) and Vydrotech (OTCMKTS:VYDR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The Shyft Group and Vydrotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Shyft Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vydrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Shyft Group presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.35%. Given The Shyft Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Shyft Group is more favorable than Vydrotech.

Volatility & Risk

The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vydrotech has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Shyft Group and Vydrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Shyft Group -0.69% 24.51% 10.40% Vydrotech N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Shyft Group and Vydrotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Shyft Group $756.54 million 1.10 -$12.57 million $1.24 19.00 Vydrotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vydrotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Shyft Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of The Shyft Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Shyft Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Vydrotech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc. engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the following three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufacture commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. The Specialty Chassis and Vehicles segment engages in engineering and manufacturing luxury Class A diesel motor home chassis, Reach walk-in van, provide contract assembly of defense vehicles and other specialty chassis, and distribute related aftermarket parts and accessories. The company was founded by William F. Foster, George Sztykiel, Gerald Geary, and John Knox on September 18, 1975 and is headquartered in Charlotte, MI.

About Vydrotech

Vydrotech, Inc., a green technology company, designs, develops, and manufactures green eco-friendly alternative energy/power products and systems in the United States. The company offers H2GO hydrogen enhanced fuel systems for commercial diesel engines in the trucking, bus, and marine industries. It also provides capital and operating lease option on its products. The company was formerly known as Ronn Motor Company, Inc. and changed its name to VydroTech, Inc. in April 2012. VydroTech, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

