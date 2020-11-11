Critical Contrast: cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD) and Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD) and Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares cbdMD and Edgewell Personal Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets cbdMD 75.10% 61.77% 39.52% Edgewell Personal Care 4.39% 12.13% 4.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of cbdMD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of cbdMD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

cbdMD has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgewell Personal Care has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for cbdMD and Edgewell Personal Care, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score cbdMD 0 0 0 0 N/A Edgewell Personal Care 1 4 3 1 2.44

Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus target price of $38.88, indicating a potential upside of 23.26%. Given Edgewell Personal Care’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Edgewell Personal Care is more favorable than cbdMD.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares cbdMD and Edgewell Personal Care’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio cbdMD $23.65 million 5.93 -$50.43 million N/A N/A Edgewell Personal Care $2.14 billion 0.80 -$372.20 million $3.48 9.06

cbdMD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Edgewell Personal Care.

Summary

cbdMD beats Edgewell Personal Care on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc. produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name. The company distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States. The company was formerly known as Level Brands, Inc. and changed its name to cbdMD, Inc. in May 2019. cbdMD, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

