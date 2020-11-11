Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th.

