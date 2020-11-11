Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.23

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and traded as high as $8.00. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 51,770 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $44.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 89.06% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

