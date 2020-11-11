CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $123.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.70 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $153.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 11,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $1,487,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $3,387,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 872,793 shares of company stock valued at $118,071,387. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 31.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 103.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 29,632 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.9% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $252,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

