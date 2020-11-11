CTS (NYSE:CTS) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $31.61 and last traded at $30.77, with a volume of 3575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

CTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.02.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 99,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CTS by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 51,451 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTS (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

