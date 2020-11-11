CuriosityStream (CURI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect CuriosityStream to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $12.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc provides nonfiction subscription video-on-demand streaming services. The company offers documentaries and series about science, technology, history, society, lifestyle, and nature. CuriosityStream Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

