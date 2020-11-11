CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTMX. Guggenheim cut CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.73.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $345.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.62.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 73.51%. Analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 936.8% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,448,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,886 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 377.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,033,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after buying an additional 816,842 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,514,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 447,685 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 96.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 582,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 286,216 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

