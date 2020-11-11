D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 729 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,074,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,669,000 after buying an additional 81,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 199,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 121,720.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 41.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,670,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,278 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Editas Medicine by 23.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 46.57% and a negative net margin of 404.88%. The company had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $72,440.16. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,784.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,976 shares of company stock worth $519,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

