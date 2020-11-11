D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,548 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 44.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,402,875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,963,363 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Uber Technologies by 295,273.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,324,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $351,968,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,680,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,482 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 56.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 17,609,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $547,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.94.

NYSE:UBER opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

