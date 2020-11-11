D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.11% of Spero Therapeutics worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 69,852 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 114,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 35,772 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 768.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 82,587 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $15.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a negative net margin of 715.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

SPRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

In related news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $30,494.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $2,453,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,536 shares of company stock worth $5,263,868 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

