D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 12.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 80.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 395,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 176,399 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 154.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 149.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 51,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 28.3% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

NASDAQ INCY opened at $83.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.71. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.45.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $135,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $199,190.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,959.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $419,847. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.