D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,324 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 66.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 51,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.13, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

