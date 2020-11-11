D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. 140166 cut D.R. Horton from a positive rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zelman & Associates downgraded D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $81.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $73,915,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 132.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,047,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,947 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $34,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.