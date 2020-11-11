DA Davidson Comments on Terreno Realty Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter.

TRNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $59.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $64.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,889,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,140 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,778,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,930,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,282,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,168,000 after purchasing an additional 278,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,511,000 after purchasing an additional 284,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,132,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,250,000 after purchasing an additional 396,857 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

