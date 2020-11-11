Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 33 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $414.94 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.22 and a 1-year high of $429.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $380.72 and its 200 day moving average is $353.79. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.01, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total value of $3,381,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,409,788.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.50.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

