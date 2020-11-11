Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 4 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 35 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,139.00 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,530.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,159.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3,681.79. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $56.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,919.98 per share, for a total transaction of $66,639.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,851,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,668.25.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

