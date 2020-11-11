Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 862 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 17.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 6.0% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 102.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 239.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN opened at $114.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.11. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $120.42.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $149,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.29.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.