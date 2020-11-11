Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 995 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 6,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 33,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift purchased 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,178,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

