Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 54,960 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $689,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. JBG SMITH Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.81 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

In other news, Director Scott A. Estes purchased 18,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $508,215.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Alexander Stewart purchased 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $456,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,044.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,270. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it now serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

