Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,226 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,587,540,000 after buying an additional 2,409,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $204,692,000 after buying an additional 1,375,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,089,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $99,705,000 after buying an additional 543,848 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,001,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $86,129,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,128 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $74,949,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $91.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average of $93.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $159.01. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. Argus lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

