Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 26.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 21,627 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $117.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $120.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.94.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALB shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

