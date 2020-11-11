Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 70.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in BRF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 669,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 85,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BRF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BRF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,875 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in BRF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,246,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BRF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,416 shares in the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Shares of BRFS opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.64. Brf S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

