Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,400 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.5% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 35,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 60.6% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 156.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $30,670.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 308,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 4,896 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $610,335.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,375.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $153.49 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.29 and its 200 day moving average is $105.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.12%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

