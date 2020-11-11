Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,170 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SE. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $156.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $187.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.27). SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.09.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

