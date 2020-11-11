Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 3,125 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1,953.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 14.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $172.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.05. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.20 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.72 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.34.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total value of $1,316,040.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,997.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $6,667,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at $154,978,119.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $11,274,671 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

