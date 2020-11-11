Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 3,440 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 57.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $22.85.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.

As of June 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 427 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 290 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 65 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 25 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), five preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 159 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

