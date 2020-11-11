Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 462 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $531,517.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,563 shares of company stock worth $1,906,886. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABC stock opened at $110.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.08 and its 200 day moving average is $97.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $111.01.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 21.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

