Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in frontdoor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,400,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,724,000 after buying an additional 20,232 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in frontdoor by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,107,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,743,000 after buying an additional 286,839 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in frontdoor by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,364,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,825,000 after buying an additional 270,958 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in frontdoor by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,031,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,073,000 after buying an additional 340,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in frontdoor by 324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,545,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after buying an additional 1,181,018 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTDR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Shares of FTDR opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $42.59. frontdoor, inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $49.47.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 90.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. frontdoor’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

