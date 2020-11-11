Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The AES by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The AES by 301.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in The AES by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $22.32.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The AES’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The AES from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

