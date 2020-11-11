Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 21.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 25,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,752 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDC. BidaskClub downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Western Digital stock opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

