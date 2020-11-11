Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -495.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

