Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,381 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 118.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,439,000 after purchasing an additional 653,043 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 1,097.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after acquiring an additional 614,980 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,640,000 after acquiring an additional 489,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,141,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,894,000 after acquiring an additional 486,273 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Catalent by 2,095.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 457,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,508,000 after acquiring an additional 436,312 shares during the period.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $99.94 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $15,673,688.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $159,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,433 shares of company stock valued at $18,142,719 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

