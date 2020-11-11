Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $688,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 150.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.94.

